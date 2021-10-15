Coming from a large family, I found myself in a rare place for my birthday in September.
I was alone.
Now, no pity party, as there was a birthday celebration later, it just didn’t happen on the first day of the 66th year of my life.
So I decided I wanted to go camping on my birthday night with the goal of hearing the song of the bull elk.
My camping spot was where we usually go for the annual October cow hunt. We have the entire family apply and some will actually draw. This year we have four tags. But for my birthday night, it was just me. I loaded up my sleeping bag and a pad, a thermos of coffee and another thermos of soup. On an afterthought, I threw in a couple of pieces of dry firewood earmarked for a backyard campfire.
When I arrived, there were people in the usual place, so I found another close by. I found a large meadow and hoped that the elk would come out to play. I was planning to just sleep in the open pickup bed, but the skies looked iffy, so I opted to pitch my little tent. I put the pad and sleeping bag in there and a little light and it turned out cozy.
I took about a half-mile hike around my campsite and got wet boots and jeans for my efforts. This has been an unusually wet summer, and the ground was just soaked. I found only old elk sign and nary a track. No elk party in the park tonight. Well, I guessed that I would have to settle for a peaceful night.
The stars were coming out cooling things off, so I made a campfire. This was no easy task, as the traditional mountain fire starter, pine needles, were wet. They would make a flame but even with lots of blowing and hat waving, all I could get was smoke. I took it as a personal challenge and pulled out anything paper in my truck. There is a use for those old receipts. I could get the paper to flame, but when I put the natural tinder on it, also wet, I got a bigger smoke.
I almost gave up, but stubborn is my middle name. I took one of the big pieces of dry firewood from home and put it on top of everything. Then I covered a receipt in Chapstick and put it by the dry wood and lit it. It took a half a roll of paper towels and most of the juice in the lighter, but I got the wood to burn. Oh yeah, I also periodically poured some good whiskey on the wood. Made my heart ache, but it worked. Fire starter is now a staple in my pack and my truck.
With my fire blazing happily, I could finally enjoy my evening. Gazing into the flames, I started reminiscing about past elk encounters. I feel sorry for those who have not heard a bull bugle. I remember vividly the first time I heard it. We were sleeping in our capped pickup bed when I was about 10. I was sleeping hard like children do when it woke me up. The hairs on my neck stood straight up and it jump-started my heart. It took me but a minute to realize what it was, and I was awake the rest of the night grinning.
That began a lifelong love affair with the many noises and songs of the rutting bull.
Biology says that it is a lot of testosterone and bluster, but to me it is primal and raw and real. He bugles because he must. He is alive, and he is wild. Most of the time, it does not sound like a bugle at all. I guess we humans had to give it a name and bugle is as good as any. Each animal sings his own tune. I remember one particularly melodious dude that we dubbed Elvis. We never saw him, but he sure was vocal.
One of my best memories was only a couple of years ago when we were sitting water during a fall turkey hunt. It was late and if there was a turkey nearby, it would have been in a roost. But a bull was calling, and he was getting closer. We waited by the water to see if he would show. Pretty soon an elk appeared, but it was a cow. But just behind her was the bull. A beautiful 6x6. He was strutting his stuff, putting on a show for her. He would point his nose to the sky and sing his ol’ heart out, but she just ignored him. They both stood in the tank, and she would get a drink and he would serenade. Love really hurts!
My dry firewood was burned up, and it was time to retire. Tonight had been just crickets, and I was a little disappointed that it was so quiet, but it was still a good evening. It does a soul good to spend a night out alone. The stars were gone, so I put my camp chair in my tent to keep it dry and snuggled in.
It was almost dawn when I heard it. Was it just my imagination because I wanted it so badly? I was hyper-alert, listening with my whole body, anticipating. Then it came again, like a banshee whispering high in the trees, the sound crescendoed and tapered off. It was the high pitch of a bull telling me that he was there; he was fierce, and life is good!
