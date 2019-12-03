A Happy Jack man was recently sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of a 37-year-old woman.
On Nov. 26, Patrick Nagel, 63, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of Tika Young, of Happy Jack.
A judge sentenced him to 25 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections.
On March 30, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Bly Pit in the Blue Ridge area for reports of a body. There was no identification on the body.
On April 2, detectives identified the victim as Young.
Detectives searched a home in the Blue Ridge community and found evidence that a crime had occurred inside. They identified Nagel as a person of interest in the case.
On April 4, deputies arrested Nagel during a traffic stop. Detectives at the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office in Flagstaff questioned Nagel and he admitted to killing Young, reportedly striking Young, his former roommate, several times while she was lying in bed. Nagel then moved her body and concealed it in the Bly Pit.
