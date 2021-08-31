Tonto Apache Police officers recently seized $1.5 million in illegal drugs during a routine traffic stop.
On Thursday, Aug. 19 at 2 p.m., an officer from the Tonto Apache Tribal Police Department conducted a traffic stop on South Beeline Highway.
Subsequently, Hector Rodriguez-Martinez was arrested on multiple drug-related charges and a charge of weapons misconduct.
Rodriguez-Martinez was reportedly in possession of about 91,000 fentanyl pills, 2,400 grams of cocaine and 1,100 grams of heroin, according to Tonto Apache Police Sgt. James Palmer. The total street value of the drugs seized is $1.5 million.
“This was a joint effort between the Tonto Apache Police Department and the K-9 division of the Gila County Sheriff’s Office,” Palmer said.
