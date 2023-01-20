Payson residents will soon no longer have to drive to Globe if called for jury duty.
For years, the judges and staff of Gila County courts have worked for permission to divide the jury pool, letting residents in northern Gila County sit as jurors when Superior Court cases are held in Payson, and southern Gila County residents sit for jury trials in Globe.
On Jan. 12, Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel approved the proposal by Gila County Superior Court Judges Timothy Wright and Bryan Chambers so that northern Gila County residents would no longer have to travel to Globe for jury duty.
Judges Wright and Chambers presented the proposal to the Arizona Judicial Council in Phoenix in December.
According to the Administrative Order, the plan will take effect on Feb. 1, 2023 for all civil cases and will take effect Feb. 1, 2023 for jury trials for crimes alleged to be committed after Feb. 1, 2023. This means that they will not fully implement the plan until existing criminal cases are resolved.
“Jury service has been an integral part of our justice system going back hundreds of years to England and Magna Carta. This change will not only make it easier for citizens in the northern part of Gila County to participate in jury trials, but it should make jury service more available generally,” Chambers said.
Judge Wright added, “This is a major step toward allowing more of our citizens to serve as jurors, safely, conveniently and closer to their homes.”
According to the Administrative Order, the plan is approved for five years.
Presiding Superior Court Judge Wright, in a November interview with the Roundup, said the jury pool split is at the Roosevelt Lake bridge.
Wright explained between 50 and 90 residents are called for duty when there is a jury trial. They are sent a questionnaire prior to reporting for duty. It includes information about the case and asks if the prospective juror has been involved in or knows of someone who has been involved in a similar case, among other questions. He said through the questionnaire, 15% to 20% of the pool is eliminated. The rest must report to the court for an interview by the clerk of the court or a staff member and then go before the attorneys for an additional interview and selection or rejection.
Wright said the new facility has plenty of space in the lobby and courtroom for potential jurors to wait through the process. For the first jury trial in the courtroom of the Gila County Tommie Martin Complex in October, 14 jurors were selected — 12 were seated and two were alternates. Most were from Payson, as were many of the court staff, including Wright, who heard the case.
(1) comment
This is welcome news. Globe has been the tail that wags the dog. Payson is the biggest town in Gila County, yet our residents have to make the hour and a half drive to Globe (and an hour and a half back) multiple times for jury duty. Now we've got a nice courthouse of our own. It only makes sense.
