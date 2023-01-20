Payson residents will soon no longer have to drive to Globe if called for jury duty.

For years, the judges and staff of Gila County courts have worked for permission to divide the jury pool, letting residents in northern Gila County sit as jurors when Superior Court cases are held in Payson, and southern Gila County residents sit for jury trials in Globe.

Chuck Eby
Charles Eby

This is welcome news. Globe has been the tail that wags the dog. Payson is the biggest town in Gila County, yet our residents have to make the hour and a half drive to Globe (and an hour and a half back) multiple times for jury duty. Now we've got a nice courthouse of our own. It only makes sense.

