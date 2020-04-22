If you need to conduct business at the Gila County courts, call ahead.
On Tuesday, court officals said with safety of the public and county employees their No.1 priority, the lobbies are closed until further notice because of COVID-19.
Routine court business can now be handled by telephone, email or mail.
Contact the appropriate court or office to get instructions using the information below:
For filing, scheduling, payment, protective orders, or any other business with the Payson Justice Court
Call: 928-474-5267
Fax: 928-414-6214
Email: paysonrc@courts.az.gov
For filing, scheduling, payment, protective orders, or any other business with the Globe Justice Court/Miami Magistrate Court:
Call: 928-425-3231 and ask for the appropriate court
Email: gjc@courts.az.gov
For filing, payments, protective orders, records, or any other business with the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court:
Call: 928-425-3231 and ask for the clerk’s office
Email (general): GilaCOSC@courts.az.gov
Email (for filing of documents): gilaclerk@azcourts.onmicrosoft.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!