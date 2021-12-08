A man was tortured and left for dead in late November and police say two people, including his stepson are to blame.
Darren Ecker, 50, and his girlfriend Jessica Lupe, 31, face multiple charges after reportedly torturing the man for 24 hours.
The man was left with severe facial injuries and a broken wrist, according to Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer. He also had injuries from being strangled.
Payson officers discovered the man lying on the floor of his home on Nov. 24 after the man’s sister, who lives out of town, called asking for a welfare check after she had not heard from him in several days.
The man needed urgent medical care, Tischer said.
“Further details of the assault revealed that the victim had been bound and beaten throughout a 24-hour time period ... The victim was also robbed of his bank cards and vehicle and was left without a phone to call for help.
“Further investigation led to two subjects possibly involved, and a manhunt ensued.”
On Nov. 25, Ecker, the victim’s stepson, was arrested on charges including four counts of aggravated assault, kidnapping, theft of means of transportation, preventing the use of a telephone and drug charges.
Lupe was arrested on two counts of attempted aggravated assault, attempted robbery, kidnapping, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, first degree hindering as well as drug charges.
The victim is expected to survive but has a long road to recovery.
Editor’s note: Darren Ecker’s mug shot was not available as of press time.
