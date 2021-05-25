An accident on State Route 260 closed the highway in both directions for several hours Sunday night, May 23 near Heber-Overgaard.
The Arizona Department of Transportation sent an alert about the closure shortly after 6 p.m., Sunday. A little more than two hours later the road was open.
The accident was at milepost 300, ADOT said.
ADOT characterized the crash as serious, but did not provide any additional details.
The Roundup has reached out for more information, but had not heard back from ADOT by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!