A teen escaped with just minor injuries Thursday after crashing his motorcycle near the high school.
The teen was traveling down the center lane on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on McLane around 3:30 p.m. when he collided with a pickup truck, according to the Payson Police Department.
Officers cited the motorcyclist for misuse of the center lane. No one was injured.
The teen’s mother said it was a “good reminder not to use that center turn lane too early.”
