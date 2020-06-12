The Gila County Sheriff’s Office says deputies recently located $23,400 in methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
On June 5, a Gila County Drug, Gang, and Violent Crimes Task Force officer stopped a vehicle on Highway 60 in the Walmart parking lot in Claypool.
During the traffic stop indicators of criminal activity were observed and the San Carlos Apache Police Department, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded for assistance, said Sheriff Adam Shepherd.
A task force K-9 alerted to a drug odor emitting from the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle approximately 234 grams of meth, along with $2,602 in currency was found. The meth seized had a street value of $23,400.
Audrianni Ramos, 31, Holly Delma, 30, and Donalyn Case Lechuga, 36, all of San Carlos, were arrested on charges of transportation of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ramos was also arrested for money laundering and Lechuga was arrested on a failure to appear warrant out of the Gila County Sheriff’s Office.
