On Monday, Destry Alan Haught, 51, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2020 shooting death of his wife in Tonto Basin.
Haught took the Gila County Attorney Office’s plea offer of 10.5 years in prison, a term of community service, and to pay restitution to those financially harmed by Terri’s death.
Haught shot and killed Terri, his longtime partner, after a day of increasingly bizarre and erratic behavior as the Bush Fire bore down on his ranch.
The plea came after a judged dashed Haught’s first effort to plead he was insane when he committed the crime.
“Haught had an expert that the court appointed on his behalf to conduct an insanity evaluation. That expert rendered a report and opinion that Haught was insane,” said Gila County Chief Deputy District Attorney Brad Soos after the hearing. “The next step would have been for me to have the defendant evaluated by an expert of my choosing. Undoubtedly, my expert would have concluded that he was not insane at the time of the offense.”
Defense attorney David Gregan handed copies of the agreement Haught signed to Soos, Judge Bryan Chambers and probation officers who attended the hearing in Globe on April 18.
Each time Chambers asked Haught if he knowingly and willingly wanted to plead guilty, Haught responded firmly, “Yes.”
Then Chambers asked Gregan to explain the facts of the case, which he did in stark fashion.
Soos quickly added more details to the story.
“Mr. Haught had been under great emotional stress,” said Soos. “There were people around him. They had taken a loaded firearm. They actually took the rifle away that he had used — put it out of his reach. Moments later he went to grab it, spun around, and shot it.”
As Soos spoke, Haught choked back sobs.
When Chambers asked Haught if he accepted the facts as stated, Haught added more of his own, struggling to keep the tears from interrupting him.
“There was a lot of stuff ... the fire was burning up my whole ranch. That had kept me up for days. With the COVID going on, it stopped me making money with my cattle and horses. Along with the COVID, they canceled all my hunting. That fire burned up my country. I wasn’t getting the right sleep, and I wasn’t eating right ...,” he said.
The death of Terri had set off a debate. Was Haught in his right mind when he shot the woman he claimed saved him from his addictions? Or was Haught just irresponsible?
Haught’s brother Garrett wrote a letter to the editor, blaming him for losing control.
“He had a donated semi-load of hay on the way, the church and a huge circle of friends were working on raising money for him and other ranchers, not to mention he had thousands of dollars in assets he could have sold to stay afloat, so there is absolutely no excuse for his behavior,” wrote Garrett. “Most of the men incarcerated for murder will tell you they don’t remember what they did. They didn’t mean to, or had some kind of mental stress that made them snap. That doesn’t change the fact that they committed a crime that carries a punishment. There is a reason we have laws and a justice system. Destry owes a debt for taking Terri’s life, mental illness or not.”
Until this hearing, Haught had sought a Rule 11 consideration. Rule 11 means you are incompetent to stand trial because you are never in your right mind, or you lost your mind during the crime.
“Rule 11.2 allows the court to order an evaluation to determine whether a defendant is mentally competent to stand trial,” wrote Soos in an email. “Rule 11.8 allows a court to order an evaluation to determine the defendant’s mental status at the time of the crime. Same basic procedures, but substantively they are completely different.”
Haught’s description of not eating or sleeping synced with the police report. Witnesses said Haught was not himself and could not speak coherently. They also reported Haught had a couple of different loaded guns on the day he killed Terri. The witnesses kept taking away guns. They also tried to calm Terri, who reported her husband was not himself.
Before Haught pleaded guilty, Soos was going to “request that the court have the defendant evaluated by an expert chosen by our office. But instead, I believe the case may resolve by plea agreement,” which is what ultimately happened.
The court had already denied Haught’s Rule 11 motion. Pleading guilty was Haught’s response instead of continuing to explore his mental state at the time of the shooting.
Chambers asked Haught if he admitted he was reckless.
“Sure, I was reckless,” said Haught.
Soos explained why it was important Haught admitted he was reckless. If he had not, that would open up the possibility Haught did not understand “the wrongfulness of his actions” at the time of the crime — in essence he did not know what he did.
But Haught admitted he did.
“Haught’s admission that he was reckless proves he was not insane,” said Soos. “Had the case proceeded to trial, the insanity defense would have been presented, both experts would have testified, and the jury would have decided whether Haught was insane at the time of the offense. Rather than proceed to trial, we reached a resolution by plea agreement.”
Chambers will sentence Haught at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, May 19 in Globe.
