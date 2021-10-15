Officers found more than a million dollars worth of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop Tuesday in Payson.
Just after noon, a Gila County Drug, Gang, and Violent Crimes Task Force officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the Tonto Apache Tribal Market.
During the investigation there were indicators of criminal activity observed and consent to search the vehicle was obtained from the driver, according to Gila County Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd.
During the search, detectives found approximately 13.25 pounds of fentanyl pills. The street value of the fentanyl pills was estimated to be worth $1.2 million.
As a result of the investigation, two suspects were booked into the Gila County Jail in Payson.
Jesus Valenzuela-Tapia, 37, and Irvin Montano-Valenzuela, 24, both of Mexico, were arrested on charges of transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shepherd thanked the Tonto Apache Police Department for their collaborative effort in this investigation.
Shepherd would also like to thank the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission for their continued funding of the Gila County Drug, Gang, and Violent Crimes Task Force, which makes operations such as this possible.
(1) comment
Way to go!!
