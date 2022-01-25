For the second time in roughly a month, Star Valley’s mayor has been arrested.

On Friday, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gary Coon on DUI charges.

A deputy contacted Coon, 79, around 8 p.m. Jan. 21 during a traffic stop at Highway 260 and Cornerstone Way.

He was taken to the GCSO office where a blood draw was taken. He was then cited and released, according to Lt. Tim Scott.

Scott had few details on the arrest.

“(We) don’t know what the BAC (blood alcohol content) will be until the results come back,” he said.

He said he was not aware of a breathalyzer test being given and that blood draws are typical.

“Most of the time, we draw blood. There are a few times that they will use the intox but not much. Officer’s choice.”

On Dec. 18, Coon was arrested for assault/domestic violence for reportedly striking a woman in the ear.

A majority of the Star Valley council has asked Coon to resign, but he has said he would only do so if convicted.

Contact the editor at abechman@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.