DUI arrest for Star Valley mayor Coon by Alexis Bechman, Roundup editor Alexis Bechman Editor Author email Jan 25, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gary Coon GCSO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save For the second time in roughly a month, Star Valley’s mayor has been arrested.On Friday, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gary Coon on DUI charges.A deputy contacted Coon, 79, around 8 p.m. Jan. 21 during a traffic stop at Highway 260 and Cornerstone Way. He was taken to the GCSO office where a blood draw was taken. He was then cited and released, according to Lt. Tim Scott.Scott had few details on the arrest.“(We) don’t know what the BAC (blood alcohol content) will be until the results come back,” he said.He said he was not aware of a breathalyzer test being given and that blood draws are typical.“Most of the time, we draw blood. There are a few times that they will use the intox but not much. Officer’s choice.”On Dec. 18, Coon was arrested for assault/domestic violence for reportedly striking a woman in the ear.A majority of the Star Valley council has asked Coon to resign, but he has said he would only do so if convicted. Contact the editor at abechman@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alexis Bechman Editor Covers breaking news, cops, fire and outdoor recreation. Author email Follow Alexis Bechman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Front Page Stories Pine house fire Friday claims three dogs It’s not what you say, it’s how you say it DUI arrest for Star Valley mayor Coon And they’re off! Payson council race has eight candidates Payson schools celebrate huge gift Latest Stories Annual food drive still accepting food, monetary donations County gets funds for weatherization Hashknife Pony Express arrives next week Federal government offers free at-home COVID tests Lawmakers introduce laws to restrict voting Yogurt Yum adds crepes, frescas Vaccines remain key to slowing Omicron spread Still time to make contributions for tax credits Visit Zane Grey Cabin for free Pine house fire Friday claims three dogs Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor Think before you cast your vote Some facts are missing Town of Payson priorities Republicans aren’t the racist here Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments A new predator stalks the West Sen. Kelly advocates for veterans Parents: Don’t get tricked this Halloween by candy medicine mix-ups Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission wants to hear from you Columnists Things I never dreamt I would see – Part 2 Things I never dreamt I would see Eighty-nine years of slow but steady enlightenment – Part 3 Eighty-nine years of slow but steady enlightenment – Part 2 Eighty-nine years of slow but steady enlightenment Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Big O Tires Ponderosa Bible Church At the Rim Team Rich Aprile - Medicare Agent Dr. Jaber Abawi Ponderosa Bible Church Arizona Public Service John Denver Tribute Concert Miracle Ear RR front strip St. Vincent de Paul Shopping Mall Berkshire Hathaway - Mac Feezor Healthy Living with Diabetes Krispy Krunchy Chicken Kitchens and Closets by DEA Diamond Quality Beef St. Vincent de Paul Shopping Mall Dr. Friedman Botox Party Integricare 2x3 Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center T Mobile Now Hiring Business Directory Plant Fair Nursery Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Dr. Bob Gear Psalm Luke 2:14 Sawmill Theatres Pine Welding & Fabricating Pratt Heating & Cooling Chapman Auto Center Mazatzal Hotel & Casino West Valley Garage Cabinets Payson Plumbing Solutions Westwood Central Arizona Supply North Mechanical Winterholler Dentistry “There’s a DOCTOR Sawmill Theatres Brian Emery, HIS - Friedman ENT Wendy L. Larchick - Keller Williams Arizona Reality Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Friedman Plastics Now Open Having a hard time hearing? LOOK AT US GROW! Dr. Gail Turner, MD, FACC Dry Force - WE’RE HERE TO HELP Heart, Artery & Vein Institute, Uncle Herb's We Now Carry Pre-Packaged Ounces St. Vincent de Paul all winter clothing INTEGRATED MEDICAL SERVICES IN PAYSON Latest Photo Gallery Click on 'Latest Photo Gallery' section header to see more photo galleries +28 Multimedia Boys Basketball vs. Benjamin Franklin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Latest Video Click 'Latest Video' section headline to see more videos 0:47 Salt and Verde River watersheds 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!