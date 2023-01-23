Eight pounds of meth found during traffic stop by Alexis Bechman roundup editor Alexis Bechman Editor Author email Jan 23, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A Tonto Apache police officer spotted an open box with bags of meth in a vehicle during a traffic stop. Tonto Apache Police Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Tonto Apache Police Department arrested a man for reportedly transporting drugs through town last week.On Jan. 20, at about 1:30 a.m., an officer from the Tonto Apache Police Department stopped a vehicle on State Route 87 in Payson.“Upon approach the officer observed a box on the back seat that was partially open,” said Sgt. James Palmer. "The officer could see in plain view bags of a white crystal substance in the box."It was more than 8 pounds of methamphetamine, with a street value of more than $300,000.The driver, Adriana Rodriguez, was arrested on charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, and transportation of dangerous drugs. 