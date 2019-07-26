The Arizona Game and Fish Department is investigating the recent death of an elk in the gated community of Chaparral Pines.
On July 18, security staff were alerted to a dead cow elk on a lot on East Scarlet Bugler Circle.
Staff called Game and Fish and an officer determined the elk had been shot and killed with a small caliber weapon some time the day before, according a notice from the Chaparral Pines Community Association Board.
Killing an elk out of season is against the law and can result in a fine of up to $8,000 and the revocation of hunting privileges for up to five years.
Discharging a firearm within a quarter-mile of an occupied structure is also a felony.
Dave Daniels, wildlife manager with Game and Fish, said it appears the elk was shot in the head within Chaparral Pines and the body had been there for one or two days before it was discovered.
He encouraged anyone with information to call operation game thief at 800-352-0700.
The Roundup reached out to the Chaparral Pines Board of Directors for more details. An official said they had no further information.
Chaparral Pines has grappled with herds of elk since the gated community was constructed.
The HOA had a high fence constructed around the community to keep elk out of yards and off the golf course, but there are holes in the fence where some residents have refused to grant an easement.
This resulted in tension between residents and gaps in the fence through which the elk gain access.
Wasn't it just a few years ago that several elk were poisoned in Chaparral Pines?
