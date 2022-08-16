The family of a man who fell to his death at Water Wheel earlier this month is asking the Gila County Sheriff’s Office to look into the suspicious circumstances of his death.
Mark Gindlesperger, 65, fell off a cliff near a waterfall at the popular Water Wheel recreation site around midnight on Aug. 4.
Mark was reportedly visiting the area with a female friend when the fall happened.
A sheriff’s detective initially told the Roundup they did not suspect foul play. It was believed Mark may have slipped.
Mark’s brother, Brian Gindlesperger, is asking the GCSO to take a hard look at what occurred.
Brian, who is a recently retired City of Phoenix officer, said his family has unanswered questions regarding Mark’s untimely death and the matter in which it happened.
Brian, in a letter he sent to the Roundup, Gila County Sheriff Adam Shepherd and Det. Andrew Marchesseault, said he learned his brother went to Water Wheel with a woman with whom he had an on again off again relationship.
“Mark was on the edge of a 70-foot cliff and was getting up from the ground and lost his balance, falling backwards to the ground and to his death,” he wrote. “I went out to the location where the incident occurred and, in reviewing the scenario, it only makes me more concerned because it doesn’t make sense.”
Brian said his brother was in poor shape, had chronic back pain and was overweight, so walking his dog was about as much exercise as he would do.
After Mark fell, the woman he was with ran back to the parking lot and got the attention of a passing deputy. Rescuers hauled his body up a cliff using a litter and ropes.
Brian is asking the GCSO to look into several people Mark knew.
“Upon hearing the news of my brother’s death, my sister (Bonny) immediately drove over to Mark’s house in the morning,” he wrote. “The front door was unlocked (never would Mark leave his house unlocked). Mark has a safe in his house. The safe door was open, however, we don’t know if any items are missing. Mark’s dog was in the house (never would Mark leave his dog at the house. Mark always took his dog everywhere). Mark’s cell phone was in the house. Mark would not have left his cell phone behind, the lights were all on in his house, the radio was on in the house and it appeared that he had been cooking on the stove and that for some unknown reason, he quickly left his home with a woman ...”
Brian said there were many unanswered questions, and he encouraged the GCSO to investigate further.
“We feel that my brother’s death was prematurely stamped as an ‘accident’ which allows for oversights in the process/handling this incident.”
The GCSO says it is investigating, and his death has not been ruled an accident.
“All death investigations are investigated to rule out the possibility of foul play,” said Det. Sgt. J. Garrett. “As previously stated with foul play, this will also be investigated to prove or disprove the possibility of an accident. We do not make those rulings, the medical examiner determines the cause and manner of death and until the autopsy report comes in, we only have working theories that are ever changing as information continues to come in.”
>> questions regarding Mark’s untimely death and the matter in which it happened.
That should be manner, not matter.
