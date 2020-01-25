Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd would like to release the following updated information on a plane crash located southwest of Payson, Arizona in the Mazatzal Mountains.
On January 24, 2020 at approximately 3:12 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from an individual reporting their plane had crashed in the Mazatzal Mountains. Three individuals were reported on board at the time of crash. Deputies responded as well as the Arizona Department of Public Safety Helicopter Ranger.
Once the aircraft was located, three individuals were found, two were recovered and airlifted to hospitals in the valley and one was pronounced deceased. The two survivors have been identified as Colten Egbert, age 21, of Mesa and Spencer Berns, age 29, of Mesa. The deceased individual has been identified as Blaine Mathews, age 59, of Mesa.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been contacted and will be conducting an investigation. This is an on-going investigation and more information may be released as it becomes available.
Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd would like to thank the Department of Public Safety, Native Air, PHI and Life Line Ambulance for their coordinating response.
Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd would like to extend condolences to the families affected by this tragic loss.
