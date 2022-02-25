Ford Mustang speeds through town Monday by Alexis Bechman, Roundup editor Alexis Bechman Editor Author email Feb 25, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Payson Police Department badge. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A high-speed chase through Payson Monday left many motorists wondering what happened and police wondering where the driver went.Payson Police Department officers attempted to stop a white Ford Mustang at 100 S. Beeline Highway for running a red light, according to Police Chief Ron Tischer.“The vehicle attempted to elude officers even before a stop was attempted and entered the Walgreens parking lot and drove quickly to Longhorn.”The vehicle made a U-turn at 200 S. Beeline Highway and proceeded northbound at a high rate of speed. As the vehicle entered oncoming traffic, officers pulled back, and the pursuit was ended.GCSO was behind the vehicle at milepost 259, but deputies also terminated because of safety concerns.Tischer said they are still looking for the driver."We would definitely like to find the person." 