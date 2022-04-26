A long 18-hour shift for two Gila County Sheriff’s Office deputies was capped with the arrest of four New Mexico residents for allegedly smuggling drugs into the jail last week.
Deputies Justin Montijo and Sasa Kuzmanovic had finished several hours of training Wednesday and started their normal overnight shift when they were called out to assist a disabled vehicle on the Beeline Highway south of town.
They found three males and a female in the vehicle that had run out of gas at milepost 242.
“Based off of our training, we noticed some suspicious activity with the occupants of the vehicle,” Montijo said.
“Their stories were not adding up and they were very nervous and defensive.”
They refused to let the deputies search the vehicle, so Montijo called for a K-9. The dog alerted deputies to drugs in the vehicles.
Officers located narcotic drugs, blue M30 fentanyl laced pills, and drug paraphernalia.
They took all four back to the Payson jail and during the booking process, which includes a strip search, discovered all were hiding additional drugs in their persons, Montijo said.
He estimated they found 1,000 pills.
Their names had not been released as of press time.
Besides the original drug charges, the group now faced additional charges of promoting prison contraband.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!