Those who need help understanding legal issues can visit azcourthelp.org. It has a wealth of online legal information provided free as a resource to anyone facing legal issues — and it also hosts free online webinars. The topics this month were Family Court 101 and Eviction: Tenants’ Rights and Resources.
While the webinars were Tuesday, June 7, these topics and more are also online anytime as videos at azcourthelp.org/video-tutorials. The concise videos include simple and basic topics that demystify the court process, such as “Going to Court,” “Preparing for Court,” and “Whether or Not to Hire a Lawyer.” There are also specific workshops: “Understanding Your Traffic Ticket,” “Eviction,” “Probate,” “I’m Being Sued, What Do I Do?” “Tribal Law in Arizona,” “Adult Guardianship,” “Student Loan Legal Obligations,” “Payday Loans,” “Marijuana Expungement in Arizona,” and even “Lemon Laws in Arizona.”
The website and the webinars are administered by the Arizona Bar Foundation through support from the Arizona Supreme Court and in partnership with courts and law libraries across Arizona.
The website clearly asserts it “cannot provide legal assistance or give legal advice ... cannot replace an attorney ... cannot take sides in a case.”
What can be found? The site assists people who need to utilize court services find the information they need about their court: location, hours, terms of payment, parking, accessibility, etc. It also provides support of Arizona law librarians: live chat forums to answer legal information questions, details on upcoming legal talk clinics, and other information needed by self-represented litigants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!