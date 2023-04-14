The Gila County Sheriff’s Office admits it doesn’t have a way to track every vehicle that attempts to cross a flooded creek and gets stuck, according to Sgt. Cole LaBonte, search and rescue coordinator for the GCSO.

It only makes a record when it is called to rescue the driver. “There are times the public steps in and is able to tow the vehicle out and we are never called. Other times the driver gets out of the vehicle (somehow) and we get a call after the event from a citizen reporting the vehicle. We rush to the area and don’t find a driver then begin trying to figure out if they got out and were washed down the river, or if a larger vehicle pulled up and the driver was able to get into another vehicle,” he said.

