The Gila County Sheriff’s Office admits it doesn’t have a way to track every vehicle that attempts to cross a flooded creek and gets stuck, according to Sgt. Cole LaBonte, search and rescue coordinator for the GCSO.
It only makes a record when it is called to rescue the driver. “There are times the public steps in and is able to tow the vehicle out and we are never called. Other times the driver gets out of the vehicle (somehow) and we get a call after the event from a citizen reporting the vehicle. We rush to the area and don’t find a driver then begin trying to figure out if they got out and were washed down the river, or if a larger vehicle pulled up and the driver was able to get into another vehicle,” he said.
In the cases when the public is able to get a driver and/or vehicle out of a flooded waterway, it would be helpful if they would simply call in and let us know they are safe instead of us launching a search only to find out they are safe at home, LaBonte added.
“We must assume the worst in these cases, so when we find an empty vehicle in a flooded creek, the search begins.”
LaBonte shared the following information on incidents in Gila County related to vehicles attempting to cross swift moving water or flooded water crossings.
“Most incidents were in northern Gila County, three of the incidents were in southern Gila County,” he said.
• 14 calls for service in reference to a vehicle stuck in moving water.
• 4 Incidents where the Sheriff’s Office called Tonto Rim Search and Rescue to rescue a stranded motorist.
• 3 persons were treated by on scene fire department personnel for exposure or hypothermia.
