The Gila County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to locate a Claypool man wanted on assault charges that is considered 'armed and dangerous.'
About 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, the Gila County Drug, Gang, and Violent Crimes Task Force along with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the GCSO, the Globe Police Department and the San Carlos Apache Police Department served a search warrant at a hoe in the Central Heights area southwest of Globe.
The warrant was for an aggravated assault, weapons, and felony warrant investigation involving Ruben Anthony Mageno, 34.
Mageno was not at the home at the time of of the search and the investigation is still ongoing.
There is an active felony warrant for his arrest. He goes by the moniker “Lil Rue” and has “Evil Side” tattooed under his eyes and has numerous tattoos on his neck and arms as well. He is 5’07”, 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to the GCSO.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Mageno is asked to call 911 or the Gila County Sheriff’s Dispatch Communication Center at 928-425-4449. You can also provide an anonymous tip to We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME or 800-782-7463. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Globe Police Department’s Tip 411 app.
Sheriff Shepherd would like the thank the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the Globe Police Department, the San Carlos Apache Police Department, the Globe Fire Department and the Tri-City Fire Department for their coordinated response and assistance in the service of this search warrant.
