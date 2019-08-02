Joseph Corrigan, 62, was arrested on July 17 for domestic violence, according to court documents.
He pleaded not guilty in Payson’s Justice Court July 31.
The victim in the case told Judge Donnie Garvin that “there was a misunderstanding and I don’t remember what happened.”
She said she had been drinking the night of the incident. The victim also told Garvin she had rescinded a no contact order so Corrigan and her could still communicate.
After a domestic violence arrest, an order of no contact is usually put in place to keep the parties apart until the case is resolved.
Garvin told the victim that despite her request that the charges be dropped, “the case will still proceed forward (because) in domestic violence law, the state has the ability to move forward.”
Corrigan’s next court appearance is at 9 a.m. on Sept. 18 in Payson.
Corrigan co-founded the Hope House, a transitional facility for the homeless.
