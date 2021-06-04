The Gila County Drug, Gang, and Violent Crimes Task Force conducted a drug investigation in collaboration with the Gila County Sheriff’s Office and the San Carlos Apache Police Department May 26.
Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd reported the following information regarding the resulting drug arrest.
At approximately 5:42 p.m. the Gila County Drug, Gang, and Violent Crimes Task Force along with the Gila County Sheriff’s Office and the San Carlos Apache Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence in the Alhambra Mobile Home Park in Globe in reference to an ongoing drug investigation.
During the execution of the search warrant one subject was detained. The search revealed approximately 908 grams of methamphetamines seized throughout the residence. Also seized was $1,660 in U.S. currency, one semi-automatic handgun and numerous items of drug paraphernalia. The methamphetamines seized had a street value of approximately $90,800.
As a result of the investigation one suspect was booked into the Gila County Jail in Globe.
Zinnia Angela Rodriguez, 44, of Globe, was arrested for possession of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, misconduct involving a weapon in a drug offense, misconduct involving a weapon as a prohibited possessor and two misdemeanor warrants out the Gila County Sheriff’s Office and Miami Police Department.
The Sheriff’s Office is committed to continuing an aggressive stance on the drug problems that impact our communities and is committed to the strong working relationship with our tribal partnerships in combating the drug problems.
Shepherd would like to thank the San Carlos Apache Police Department for their collaborated effort in this investigation. He would also like to thank the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission for their continued funding of the Gila County Drug, Gang, and Violent Crimes Task Force, which makes operations such as this possible.
