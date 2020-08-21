On Monday, the Payson Police Department announced it had arrested two alleged drug traffickers passing through town at the beginning of August.
A Payson officer pulled over a vehicle reportedly driving erratically through town at 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 1.
Gabriel Delgado and Andrew Delgado, both of Chandler, reportedly said they were headed to Nebraska, according to a press release.
The officer called for a Gila County Sheriff’s Office deputy and his K-9 Falco to respond to search for illegal drugs in the vehicle.
Falco alerted to the vehicle and officers found 12 bags of methamphetamine in the trunk with a total weight of approximately one pound.
Also located were several grams of cocaine.
During the investigation, officers determined both men were using cocaine while traveling through Payson, according to the release.
Because of COVID-related cancellations, the police department’s K-9 in-training Loki has had his certification delayed.
“However, Loki also responded to the stop and was deployed as an in-field training experience,” according to the release. “Loki showed his drug sniffing ‘chops’ and also alerted appropriately. Soon our K-9 recruit will be an officer.”
