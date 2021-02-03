The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Payson Police Department are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the theft of firearms from Rim Country Guns, 513 S. Beeline Highway.
The break-in occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 30.
PPD officers discovered 14 handguns of various calibers were stolen from the business.
Investigators from the PPD and ATF are working jointly to identify the individual(s) responsible for this burglary/theft. There is a $5,000 reward.
Anyone having information can call 928-HOT-TIPS, 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or email: ATFTips@atf.gov. Information can also be sent to ATF via the mobile app https://www.reportit.com using the Phoenix field division as the location or to the Payson Police Department Facebook page @PaysonAZPolice via messenger.
