A man was airlifted to the Valley following a bicycle accident on July 26.
Eyewitnesses reported the man was cycling west down on East Bonita Street and attempted to turn left onto South Ponderosa Street when he crashed.
There were conflicting reports at the scene from witnesses. Some said that the man was hit by a red car, which fled the scene. Others stated the car did not hit the man and he crashed on his own for unknown reasons.
An official report of the incident has not yet been released.
The man was stabilized at the scene by EMTs and taken by ambulance to Banner Payson Medical Center to be airlifted. He was later released from a Valley hospital.
His bicycle, together with other items at the scene were taken by police as they cleared the street.
An eyewitness who was first on the scene said the man was incoherent and tangled up in his bicycle. The eyewitness said he saw the man’s head was injured.
Officials on the scene declined to comment pending an investigation.
Payson Police Department reportedly located the driver of the red car at their home after the accident.
