Hairstylist Melissa McNeeley got off work a little early Friday only to become one of two motorists hit by random gunfire on State Route 87 north of Payson.
“I have some pretty amazing guardian angles on my side,” she said Saturday. “Yesterday was a day I hope I never have to relive. I am so thankful that it was just me in the car because my passenger would not be here today.”
On Friday afternoon, a man reportedly shot at vehicles on the highway, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Officers closed 87 north of town until law enforcement took into custody the suspected shooter at the Speedway gas station near Home Depot.
DPS said no injuries were reported.
For McNeeley, a mother of three, the emotional trauma is all too real.
“I was driving from Payson to Pine and came up around that corner where the APS (work trucks are coming in and out) and there is a car. I thought that was weird,” she said. McNeeley lives in Pine and commutes to Payson to work at Kutz Etc., the salon she and her mother operate.
“At the next pullout I saw a guy laying on the ground in the pullout and before I got up to him I heard a pop and I saw a puff of smoke. When I got even with him, he shot again and as I drove past him, he shot through my window.”
She kept driving, trying to get cell service to call 911.
“Being inside my car, I thought it was just a cap gun and, well, he shot out my window. I drove to the pull-off at the bottom of the hill just before you get to the four lane,” she said.
There she could call 911 and her husband, Trent. Three officers arrived and determined this was no cap gun. McNeeley described what she saw to officers.
“He was lying on the ground. He was in all black, laying on his right side on a backpack, facing the highway in a shooting position,” she said.
Investigators and her husband determined the bullet’s path.
“The bullet grazed the headrest in the back seat on the passenger side then went through the passenger seat headrest and lodged in the roof of my car,” she said.
She was grateful her kids were in school and no one was in the car with her. Her drive to work, a drive she’s been taking her whole life, has been marred now.
“I will probably tense up now every time I drive by this spot, which will suck because I like my drive to and from town,” she said. “I freaked out while Trent was driving today.”
She later learned from officers that the shooter hitchhiked back to Payson and was dropped off at the Speedway where officers arrested him.
She is unaware of what caliber gun was used, or even why this happened.
“To the guy that thought it would be a good idea to shoot at cars that are just driving down the road. Karma will not be nice to you. But you will not get the better of me.”
The suspect’s identity was not released by DPS.
