A man is facing attempted first degree murder charges after a shooting in Globe last week.
Joshua Anthony Kumparak, 37, of Globe, reportedly fired several shots March 22 at 3 p.m. at a home on Huie Street in Globe’s Little Acres, according to a press release from the Gila County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office dispatch center received several 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area south of Globe.
Deputies along with detectives from the Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Gila County Drug, Gang, and Violent Crimes Task Force responded. They found no one was injured, and Kumparak had fled the scene.
Just before midnight, deputies, along with detectives, located Kumparak and the vehicle involved in the shooting at a residence in the Country Club Manor area. With the help of the Globe Police Department and Miami Police Department, a search warrant was executed on March 23 and Kumparak was arrested.
He was arrested on charges of attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misconduct involving a weapon as a prohibited possessor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!