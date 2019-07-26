A man was arrested for DUI Tuesday night after he reportedly fired a shotgun outside a home.
Around midnight a caller reported to 911 dispatchers that there was a man in the 600 block of North Wilderness Trail with a weapon, said Police Chief Don Engler.
The caller said he saw the man fire one shot, enter a home, exit the home and then get into a vehicle.
The man, David Hawkyard, 47, of Payson, was about to leave as officers arrived.
Officers ordered Hawkyard to exit the vehicle, but he would not comply, Engler said.
Hawkyard left the scene with officers in pursuit. Hawkyard stopped a short distance later on North Blue Spruce Circle and officers arrested him, Engler said. They reportedly found several weapons in the vehicle.
Hawkyard was arrested on charges of DUI, disorderly conduct and discharging a deadly weapon.
