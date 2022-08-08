Payson Police Logo

The Payson Police Department badge.

A Star Valley man with an AR-15 rifle and more than a hundred rounds of ammo was arrested at the Food Truck Festival in Payson Saturday, according to Payson police.

Matthew Motzkus, 26, faces possession of firearms by a prohibitor possessor and misconduct involving body armor charges following the incident at Rumsey Park, which occurred around 8 p.m. Aug. 6.

