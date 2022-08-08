A Star Valley man with an AR-15 rifle and more than a hundred rounds of ammo was arrested at the Food Truck Festival in Payson Saturday, according to Payson police.
Matthew Motzkus, 26, faces possession of firearms by a prohibitor possessor and misconduct involving body armor charges following the incident at Rumsey Park, which occurred around 8 p.m. Aug. 6.
Motzkus has not spoken to police since his arrest, according to Police Chief Ron Tischer.
Police were looking for Motzkus earlier in the evening when he reportedly brandished a gun and threatened someone in the 1000 block of West Rim View Drive. Tischer said that the incident appears random. Motzkus fled before the police arrived.
Roughly 40 minutes later, an off-duty officer at the food truck festival spotted Motzkus acting suspicious. Motzkus was reportedly dressed in visible body armor and carrying multiple AR-15 magazines, knives and a handgun.
He notified officers working at the event who called for backup.
“It was quickly determined that the subject reported at Rumsey Park was the same subject that other officers were looking for in relation to the threats with a gun,” Tischer said. “Therefore, officers quickly converged on the park area.”
Officers confronted Motzkus as he neared his ATV, which was parked near the festival. Motzkus reportedly refused to turn around. Officers had their weapons drawn and ordered Motzkus to comply.
“It was an intense moment,” Tischer said.
He answered their commands, and he was taken into custody without incident.
Inside the ATV, officers found an AR-15.
They believe Motzkus had been in the area for roughly a month. He had recently gotten arrested in the Wyoming area, but they don’t yet know what those charges were for, Tischer said. Motzkus is also facing aggravated assault charges related to the incident on Rim View Road.
