A man that killed three people, including a former Payson attendance secretary, in a drunk driving crash will serve nearly 40 years in prison.
On Oct. 28, Judge Tim Wright sentenced James Duncan, of Colorado, to 38 years for the multi-vehicle collision.
On April 16, 2021, Duncan had been drinking for several hours at Old County Inn in Pine with Georgia Burnside. Surveillance video footage and a bar receipt showed he drank five IPAs and many shots of whiskey, according to Chief Deputy County Attorney Bradley Soos, who prosecuted the case for the Gila County Attorney’s Office.
“While leaving the parking lot, he backed into another vehicle, got out and looked around, re-entered his vehicle and drove onto the highway,” according to a press release.
Around 8:30 p.m., he left the restaurant with Burnside and traveled southbound on State Route 87 towards Payson.
While traveling nearly 100 mph, Duncan crossed the double yellow centerline and made minor impact with a vehicle.
“Moments later, he sideswiped a second victim vehicle, causing both vehicles to spin out of control, resulting in an additional crash with a final victim vehicle travelling northbound. The defendant’s sole passenger, Georgia Burnside of Payson, died on the way to the hospital. The occupants of the final vehicle, Latissia (38) and Aiden (16) Morris (mother and son) of Queen Creek, were also killed. The other victims that survived the crash were not injured,” according to Soos.
A sample of Duncan’s blood taken approximately four hours after the collision showed his blood alcohol content was .15 at the time the sample was taken, according to a toxicology expert with the Department of Public Safety. Duncan’s estimated blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was approximately .24, three times the legal limit of .08. A trial would have begun on August 17, but before jury selection began, Duncan agreed to waive his right to a jury trial and allowed the judge to find him guilty on all charges based on evidence presented in previous court hearings.
There was no plea agreement.
Duncan was found guilty as charged on three counts of manslaughter, five counts of endangerment and extreme driving under the influence.
Burnside retired from the Payson Unified School District in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!