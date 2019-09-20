Police are still looking for a man who fled into the forest on foot after ditching his vehicle on Outlaw Trail.
A Gila County Sheriff’s Office deputy reportedly tried to stop the man’s vehicle on a routine traffic stop on northbound State Route 87 Tuesday afternoon.
However, instead of stopping, the man pulled onto Round Valley Road and kept driving, said Det. Sgt. David Hornung with the GCSO.
The man, who the GCSO has not identified, reportedly sped away from the deputy. The man reportedly has two warrants for his arrest out of Maricopa County. He drove onto Outlaw Trail, a primitive dirt road that connects Round Valley with the Tonto Apache Reservation, just south of Sonic.
“Halfway up to the reservation, he stopped and started running, leaving his girlfriend in the car,” Hornung said.
The deputy called for backup and Hornung and other officers from the GCSO, Payson Police Department and Tonto Apache Police responded.
Hornung was standing by the northbound lanes of 87, just south of the casino entrance, when he spotted the man run out of the forest, jump the guardrail, cross the median and continue on into the forest on the west side of 87.
Officers pursued, but could not catch up with the man.
Officers brought in K-9s to help with the search, but they could not pick up a scent, Hornung said.
Officers called off the search around 5 p.m.
The man, who lives in the Valley, reportedly has family in the Payson area.
Hornung is confident law enforcement will eventually catch up with the man.
“We have everyone out looking for him.”
Contact the editor at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!