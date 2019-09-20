Two drunk men were arrested recently after reportedly firing their weapons near campers.
On Sept. 18, at approximately 1:40 a.m., the Gila County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a group of campers in the Fossil Springs Wilderness area west of Strawberry who were being threatened by two intoxicated men with weapons, according to the GCSO.
It was reported that the men had fired several rounds in the area during the incident.
Deputies responded to the area and arrested Trent Tarazon, 48, of Snowflake, and Chance Richards, 35, of Show Low.
Both were transported and booked into the Gila County Jail on multiple weapons offenses, disorderly conduct, endangerment, criminal nuisance, criminal trespass and a fire ban violation.
Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd would like to thank the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office for its coordinated response.
