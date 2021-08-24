Police shot and killed a 31-year-old New Mexico man early Tuesday morning in the Safeway Shopping Center parking lot.
Just after midnight, Payson Police Department officers Jirhod Brennan, Kyle Bathke and Carson Frahm responded to Safeway, 401 E. Highway 260, for reports of a man physically forcing a woman into a vehicle at gunpoint, according to Chief Ron Tischer in a press release.
Officers arrived within minutes and spotted the vehicle, directing the occupants to exit.
"After receiving commands from officers, the female driver exited the vehicle. As she was being brought back to a squad car, the male passenger quickly exited the vehicle, turned towards officers and made a motion as if he was drawing a weapon from his waistband," Tischer wrote. "Officers commanded the male suspect to stop and show his hands. The suspect did not comply with the officers commands and forced officers to fire their weapons to stop the imminent threat. Officers immediately rendered first aid and applied tourniquets to the suspect."
Payson Fire continued treatment, and the man was subsequently flown to Scottsdale for his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital in Scottsdale.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating.
The officers have been placed on administrative leave.
Brennan has more than 4.5 years' experience; Bathke, 2 years; and Frahm, 13 months.
The name of the man killed has not been released.
