A woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly transporting $45,000 worth of methamphetamine.
The Gila County Drug, Gang, and Violent Crimes Task Force stopped Jennifer Nicole Green, 40, of Globe, on a traffic stop in Claypool Dec. 10 around 5:40 p.m.
During the traffic stop, officers noticed indicators of criminal activity and the Gila County Sheriff’s Office along with the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to assist.
Officers reportedly found approximately 452 grams of meth, along with a semi-automatic handgun and three sharp-edged weapons. The meth had a street value of $45,200.
Green was arrested on charges of transportation of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, misconduct involving a weapon in a drug offense and misconduct involving a weapon as a prohibited possessor.
Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd thanked DPS for their collaborated efforts. Shepherd would also like to thank the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission for their continued funding of the Gila County Drug, Gang, and Violent Crimes Task Force which makes operations such as this possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!