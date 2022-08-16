From traffic stops to graffiti damage, the Payson Police Department has been busy this past week.
On Sunday, officers made 43 stops and issued about 30 citations, according to Police Chief Ron Tischer.
This follows a similar patrol that officers did on July 31 when patrol officers conducted targeted enforcement in known problem areas to include East Bonita Street and East Highway 260/North Manzanita Drive outside Safeway.
On that day, officers conducted 45 traffic stops and issued 32 citations for various traffic violations, to include speeding, red light running, and blocking the intersection. Additionally, a stolen vehicle was recovered during one of the traffic stops.
“The Payson Police Department wants to remind both visitors and residents to be courteous drivers, and to be mindful of the rules of the road. Please drive safely and respectfully. It may save you a ticket!”
Tischer said they will continue to post officers in these high use areas on weekends when staffing permits.
Vandalism
On Aug. 11, the PPD said it was looking for who had damaged the men’s bathroom at Green Valley Park, near the museum.
Several areas of the bathroom were vandalized with black graffiti.
Police are asking if anyone recognizes the writing to call officer Buzzard at 928-474-5177.
