Recently, a woman was left for dead after a fentanyl overdose, but survived thanks to quick action by a Payson Police Department officer.
Police Chief Ron Tischer said, in a story in the Feb. 11 Payson Roundup, it is just one more example of how the deadly drug is affecting the community and the country.
Have you or a family member or friend struggled with addiction to prescription opioids such as oxycodone, morphine, methadone or fentanyl?
The Arizona Department of Health Services and Arizona State University’s Southwest Research Center invite area residents to join focus groups that are being held throughout February and March to research opioid use disorder, and hear directly from local citizens here in Gila County — to more effectively deal with the continuing opioid epidemic.
Focus groups meet online via Zoom conferences which last about 90 minutes; participants receive a $25 gift card for discussing their “experience about past or current opioid use, as well as the experiences of friends and family members.”
Since 2017, Arizona Department of Health Services has attributed more than 9,900 deaths to opioids, more than 73,000 overdoses — and 2,800 cases of neonatal abstinence syndrome: withdrawal and other after-effects when babies are exposed to drugs in the womb before birth.
The rising number of deaths represents a 15.8% increase in total opioid deaths since 2017, and a 198% increase since 2012.
Sign-up for one of these focus groups online — email maria.amaya@asu.edu to sign up and have the Zoom link sent directly to you. For more information, call or text Maria at 602-496-0497.
More about the overdose
The officer was watching for speeders when he stopped a fast-moving vehicle. The officer discovered an unresponsive female, who was not breathing, laying on the floorboard of the back seat. The driver said she found the woman unresponsive and purple on the floor at a residence.
“The driver claimed someone at that residence advised her that the female had used fentanyl, but they were not providing aid of any kind. Upon her arrival, she was moved into the vehicle,” Tischer said.
The officer removed the woman from the vehicle and started CPR.
Since 2021, all officers with the Payson Police Department have been trained and issued naloxone. Naloxone is a medication that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose and can block the effects of opioids, restoring breathing if given in time.
“If you or someone you know is willing to get treatment before they become one of these statistics, help can be provided by calling the Payson Police Department at 928-474- 5177 or Community Bridges at 928-468-0022.”
Alexis Bechman, Payson Roundup editor, wrote the initial story about the recent overdose, plus the subsequent arrests. Part of that story was used for this article.
