He has only been with the department for less than two years and a Payson Police Department K9 is already winning awards.
Payson Officer Cody Anderson and K9 Corso recently attended a high-risk deployment seminar designed to take police K9 teams to their tactical limits, according to the Payson Police Department.
“Out of the 30 K9 teams that participated, Officer Anderson and K9 Corso placed fifth,” according to a release. “While this is a great accomplishment for any K9 team, we are especially proud as Officer Anderson and K9 Corso are a new team recently graduated from the K9 Academy.”
In the fall of 2021, the Payson Police Department received one of two statewide grants from the Arizona Law Enforcement Canine Association to purchase Corso, a dual-purpose K9, for $15,000.
The dog came trained to detect drugs, track fleeing subjects and help find missing persons.
Anderson and Det. Joni Varga applied for the ALECA grant.
“They have two grants they give out in Arizona a year. We were very fortunate to submit a letter and get our grant funded,” said Police Chief Ron Tischer at the time.
Although the town did not pay for the dog itself, Tischer estimated vet bills, dog food, handler salary, etc. would come to approximately $8,000 and would come out of the department’s budget.
