Payson police arrested four Idaho juveniles last week, one wanted for attempted murder and two for their involvement in drive-by shootings.
A Payson officer stopped the juveniles around 12:50 a.m. July 21 near East Highway 260 and North Tyler Parkway for a civil traffic violation.
There were four juveniles in the vehicle, which was traveling to Phoenix.
“Three of the four juvenile subjects provided false names to the officer,” according to Police Chief Ron Tischer in a press release. “ It was discovered that the juveniles had recently stolen the vehicle from Boise, Idaho.”
Officers arrested the four juveniles, who were reportedly in possession of two handguns, one of which had a defaced serial number.
“Upon learning the identity for two of the three subjects, two of the juveniles had nationwide, no bond, warrants out of Ada County, Idaho for their involvement in multiple drive-by shootings,” Tischer said. “The third subject had a nationwide warrant out of Portland, Oregon for attempted murder.”
According to the Boise Police Department, the subject(s) are known gang affiliates.
All four are facing additional felony charges out of the Payson Police Department.
