Payson police last week stumbled on a convicted felon who had been on the run for more than three years.
Just before 3 a.m. Thursday, July 22, officers attempted to stop Robert Pearsall, 43, of Prescott, on a moped at Green Valley Park.
Pearsall reportedly fled on the motorcycle and then dumped the bike in the area of West Cherry Street and South Oak, according to the Payson Police Department.
Pearsall then tried to flee on foot, but was apprehended.
Officers reportedly found two handguns on Pearsall as well as methamphetamine and a large amount of cash.
“The subject never provided his true identity but was identified by law enforcement as Robert Pearsall (43) of Prescott, Arizona,” wrote Police Chief Ron Tischer.
The U.S. Marshals Service had been looking for Pearsall since 2019 when he failed to appear for sentencing after being convicted of attempted first-degree murder in Yavapai County. Pearsall had two felony warrants out of Yavapai County, one with a $100,000 cash bond and the other felony warrant had no bond.
Pearsall will be extradited back to Yavapai County to face sentencing. He is facing 11 new felony charges out of the Payson Police Department.
In September 2018, Pearsall, while camping near the Bear Siding campsite near the Verde River, assaulted a man, striking him with a piece of wood. The victim suffered a concussion, a traumatic laceration, partial loss of his right ear and multiple bruises and abrasions. Pearsall was out on bond at the time of the trial and fled prior to the verdict and sentencing, according to information published by the Daily Courier.
