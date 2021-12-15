The Payson Police Department says it has arrested several more people in connection with selling drugs to minors.
In early December, officers found three juveniles smoking fentanyl in a bathroom in Rumsey Park. That led to the arrest of Steven Ray, 32, and Jessica Brodzinski, 21, who face multiple drug charges for allegedly selling fentanyl pills to the local teens.
“Following the arrests made at Rumsey Park on December 3rd involving the juveniles smoking drugs in the bathroom, officers developed leads on multiple people selling drugs in and around the park,” wrote Police Chief Ron Tischer. “These leads led to the individuals living at 602 and 603 East Juniper Street.”
On Tuesday, Dec. 14, officers from Payson Police Department along with the Department of Public Safety served search warrants at those addresses and arrested several people. They also collected 2.5 pounds of marijuana, 112 grams of marijuana Resin, 98 THC Cartridges (for vape pens) and $1,372 in cash.
“From initial interviews of the suspects, they were dealing large amounts of marijuana, vape pens, marijuana wax, and, at times, fentanyl and meth to juveniles at the Rumsey Skate Park, Tischer wrote.
One suspect reportedly admitted to selling marijuana/wax extensively at the skate park earlier this year through summer. Many of those sales were to minors.
“These arrests were possible because of an anonymous call to the police department,” Tischer said. “What started as a few kids smoking in the bathroom evolved into taking several people off the streets that were dealing drugs to juveniles.”
The PPD arrested the following people on various charges Dec. 14: Tyler McVey, 20, Brianna Szabo, 20, Craig Nickerson, 22, and Crystal Davis, 24. Investigators are still looking to speak to Jeremy Ford, 51.
Additional charges will be submitted pending phone extraction and follow-up interviews.
