Payson police arrested a transient Friday afternoon after he reportedly put on a show on State Route 260.
It was reported to police that a man had his pants down on the sidewalk in front of Fargo’s, said Police Chief Ron Tischer.
When police arrived, the reported flasher was gone and officers could not get in touch with the reporting person to get a better description of the man.
On Saturday, police caught up with the suspect, who they had identified as Mihai Cosma, 51, around midnight. He was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure, Tischer said.
Cosma has reportedly been living in the area for two weeks.
On Dec. 23, police arrested Cosma on charges of criminal trespass, criminal damage and failure to register as a sex offender, according to online records. No further details on that arrest were available as of press time.
This is not the first time officers have arrested Cosma on similar charges.
In March 2013, the Frontiersman reported that Cosma was sentenced to eight months in jail after he walked naked from the waist down through a grocery store in Palmer, Alaska.
The Frontiersman reported that Cosma had run out of places to stay in the area, and wanting to get out of the cold, figured the only option left was jail.
“He has been homeless and needed a warm place to go for the winter,” said his attorney, according to the Frontiersman.
The same article reported that in 2007, Cosma was convicted of indecent exposure in Colorado. Cosma had been reportedly trying to leave a homeless shelter and had torn off his clothes in protest when he couldn’t get out.
And in February 2016, the Maui News reported Cosma had been sentenced to a six-month jail term for shattering two windows at a Goodwill store in Kahului, Hawaii. At the time, Cosma was on probation for throwing a rock to cause damage at the Kahului post office, the same article reports.
Contact abechman@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!