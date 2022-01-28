Police arrest two for transporting fentanyl by Alexis Bechman, Roundup editor Alexis Bechman Editor Author email Jan 28, 2022 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nearly a million dollars worth of drugs was recently discovered in a rental vehicle by the Tonto Apache Police. Tonto Apache Police Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Tonto Apache Police Department made another large drug bust on Jan. 21.Around 10:30 p.m., an officer from the Tonto Apache Police Department contacted Roderick Centron and Guy Brown in the Mazatzal Casino.The officer suspected the men had illegal drugs in a rental vehicle in the parking lot. “In a subsequent search of the vehicle, 8,962 grams of methamphetamine and 2,400 fentanyl pills were located,” said Sgt. James Palmer, with the Tonto Apache Police.The street value of the seized drugs was about $950,000."The investigation revealed the subjects bought the drugs in the Phoenix area and were being paid to transport them back to Kentucky." 