drugs

Nearly a million dollars worth of drugs was recently discovered in a rental vehicle by the Tonto Apache Police.

 Tonto Apache Police

The Tonto Apache Police Department made another large drug bust on Jan. 21.

Around 10:30 p.m., an officer from the Tonto Apache Police Department contacted Roderick Centron and Guy Brown in the Mazatzal Casino.

The officer suspected the men had illegal drugs in a rental vehicle in the parking lot.

“In a subsequent search of the vehicle, 8,962 grams of methamphetamine and 2,400 fentanyl pills were located,” said Sgt. James Palmer, with the Tonto Apache Police.

The street value of the seized drugs was about $950,000.

“The investigation revealed the subjects bought the drugs in the Phoenix area and were being paid to transport them back to Kentucky.”

Contact the editor at abechman@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.