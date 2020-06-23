The Payson Police Department continues to look for a Payson man that went missing more than a week ago.
Donald Wolfe, 91, has been missing since June 15. He was last seen on June 14 in Payson.
“Donald is dependent on his seizure medication, which he is last known to have taken the morning of Monday, June 15th,” according to a release from the PPD. “Donald’s seizure condition causes paralysis.”
Wolfe has no cellphone and his vehicle is not equipped with GPS, which has made it difficult for officers to track him.
“Donald did not advise anyone of any travel plans but was known to explore the local area.”
Aerial and ground searches are being conducted in the Payson and outlying areas with no success thus far. Wolfe’s bank records have also been subpoenaed and show no activity on his account as he typically uses cash.
“We are asking for the community to stay vigilant and be on the lookout for Donald and his vehicle a “copper brown” 2015 Jeep Wrangler bearing AZ plate BMC8136.”
