An owl appears on the road to recovery after being illegally captured and sold at a local gas station last week.
Early Wednesday morning, a Payson Police Department officer stopped a driver for a traffic offense. When the officer looked into the vehicle, he got quite a surprise. Sitting next to the driver was an owl.
The officer learned the driver had just bought the owl at a gas station, purchasing it from a fellow motorist who reported they had found it along the roadway.
“The Payson Police Department would also like to take this opportunity to encourage the public not to use methamphetamine or you too may find yourself illegally purchasing a wild owl, for $100 dollars, in the middle of the night, from strangers, at a local gas station,” according to a PPD Facebook post.
The driver was arrested on various charges, including aggravated DUI, possession of methamphetamine, and the possession/transport/purchase of wildlife. It is illegal to possess, transport, buy, or sell wildlife unless permitted by Arizona Revised Statutes.
“The owl appeared to have minor injuries and was unable to be released.”
Arizona Game and Fish was notified, along with Delphia Strickland with Arizona Wild Rescue.
Strickland reported the owl had received fluids and a mouse to eat.
“After I examined him for obvious injuries, I gave him fluids, as he was mildly dehydrated. That perked him up enough for me to offer him food, which he ate,” she wrote. “That’s a good sign.”
On Thursday morning, a volunteer drove him to Liberty Wildlife in the Valley for continued care and flight testing.
