On June 9, before 9 a.m. three vehicles had an accident with injuries at the corner of Manzanita and Highway 260.
According to research done by the Payson Police Department, that intersection has more accidents than the intersections at Malibu and Highway 87 or Highways 87 and 260.
Malibu and Highway 87 serve as the entrance to Walmart.
Manzanita and Highway 260 serve as one of three entrances to the Safeway and Bashas’ shopping areas.
The Payson Police Department researched 243 accidents in the past three years, most of them occurred at Manzanita and Highway 260.
PPD primarily did the research to determine if panhandlers caused the accidents. The department found they did not.
PPD has not yet responded to questions as to the reason for the accidents.
(1) comment
One idea: there would be less traffic coming out of and going into the south side of Manzanita if Mud Springs were extended to the 260 to the east so drivers did not have to come all the way down to the congested curve that also leads to the Safeway parking lot. I have seen many cars come zipping around that curve trying to make the light, in addition to all the cars on the 260 heading west into the intersection speeding up to make the light.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!