Police are still looking for two alleged Winslow kidnappers that were on the loose for several hours in Payson Friday night.
Adrian Michal Joseph Milligan, 26, and Christina Bollin, 29, both of Winslow, fled into the forest north of town just before 5 p.m. Friday after the Payson police and Gila County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop their stolen vehicle.
The Winslow Police Department had put out an alert earlier in the day after it was reported that Milligan had kidnapped a 29-year-old woman at gunpoint, according to a press release from the Winslow Police Department. He reportedly entered the woman’s home, in the 500 block of West Henderson Avenue in Winslow, and forced her into a stolen white Chevy Cruze.
Bollin and Milligan then drove south towards Payson. A GCSO deputy spotted the vehicle near Pine and tried to stop it. When the car did not stop, the deputy notified the PPD, who had officers waiting north of the roundabout near Home Depot, said Police Chief Don Engler.
“Our intention was to spike the vehicle,” he said.
Milligan, however, pulled into a sawdust pit and the pair fled into the woods.
The PPD had the Beeline Highway closed at milepost 254 around 4:50 p.m. as they searched the area.
Engler said they believe they were in the area off West Colt Drive and West Bridle Path Lane and had officers looking on foot while the Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter looked from the air.
“We thought we had them cornered in that area,” he said.
The pair reportedly went to a home and asked a man for a ride to the casino. He agreed, but then decided to drop them off at Walmart.
Nearly an hour later, police learned the pair had been taken to Walmart. Video surveillance confirmed they had gone into the store and exited, heading towards West Longhorn Road.
Police believe they stopped a person walking their dogs and asked to use their phone. They then called a relative and got a ride out of the community.
Officers continued to look for the pair until 2 p.m. Saturday when they confirmed they had left the area.
Engler now believes the pair left Payson around 11 p.m. Friday and likely headed back to the Winslow area.
The alleged kidnapping victim meanwhile was taken to the hospital and later released to her mother, said GCSO Det. Sgt. David Hornung.
On Saturday, the GCSO recovered a handgun near where Milligan and Bollin fled the vehicle.
The Beeline Highway was re-opened around 6:15 p.m. Friday.
As of press time, the pair had not been caught. Anyone with information can contact the Winslow Police Department at 928-289-2431.
