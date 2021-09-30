Police seeking public's help identifying vandal Sep 30, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 The police are seeking help identifying this man who may have damaged vehicles at Payson Tire Sept. 25. Provided photos The police are seeking help identifying this man who may have damaged vehicles at Payson Tire Sept. 25. Provided photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Payson Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a man who damaged vehicles at a local business.On Saturday, Sept. 25 around 10:20 p.m., a man reportedly damaged several vehicles parked at Payson Tire and Auto on West Aero Drive.“After the subject smashed the windows of several vehicles, he attempted to light one of the vehicles on fire,” according to a press release from the PPD.The man was reportedly driving a 2001-2008 Dodge 1500 or similar type vehicle. “Payson Tire is a well-respected and reputable business in Payson, and it’s extremely unfortunate this happened,” PPD wrote.There is a $500 reward for the tip that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.If you have any information, call silent witness at (928)468-8477 or dispatch at (928)474-5177. 