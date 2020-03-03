Because of illicit items being placed in the previous med drop box, the Payson Police Department has partnered with Sharps MedSafe.
The new drop box is a safer way to dispose of unused medications. It allows staff to have less contact with potentially life-threatening items such as needles and illicit drugs during the collection process.
The MedSafe drug collection and disposal receptacle is located inside of the Payson Police Department, at 303 N. Beeline Highway, for the safe and anonymous disposal of unused or expired medicines and controlled substances between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
“We often receive questions from our community asking how they can safely get rid of their unused medications,” said Police Chief Ron Tischer. “We’re happy to be able to give back to our community by providing a safe solution to getting unused medications out of their homes and harm’s way.”
Residents can bring in their unused pills to the police department lobby and drop them into the MedSafe. This service is not for commercial disposal of medications. Doctor offices, vet clinics and care facilities may not dispose of medications in this receptacle.
