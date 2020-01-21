After the Ferguson riots, the U.S. Justice Department asked all states to look at the fines and punishments of their systems to make sure they…

Mission and goals of the Task Force on Fair Justice

Mission: the Task Force on Fair Justice for All was established by Chief Justice Scott Bales on March 3, 2016, by Administrative Order No. 2016-16 to promote "justice for all," meaning that people should not be disparately punished because they are poor.

Goals: while everyone should face consequences for violating the law, criminal fines and civil penalties should not themselves promote a cycle of poverty by imposing excessive amounts or unduly restricting people’s ability to be gainfully employed. The goal of the Task Force was to file a report and make recommendations by October 31, 2016. The task force had appointees from all areas of the court system including the salvation army and the NAACP and public members.